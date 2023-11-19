Mindfulness Practice - Event Details
Mindfulness Practice
Location: SSB 203
Thanksgiving just over and no school - a perfect day to re-center yourself with a short mindfulness practice!
Join us for a guided mindfulness/meditation practice - about 20 minutes - in the Counseling Services rooms!
Special Restrictions: guided by voice. meditation can enhance dissociation
For more information, contact: mlhein@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460
Tags: mindfulness meditation counseling services relaxation campus
