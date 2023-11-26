Law School Fair - Event Details

Law School Fair Friday, December 1, 2023, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Representatives from the West Coast Consortium of Private Law Schools will host a tabling event on the Campus Center Plaza between 10am and 1pm. Here is your chance to ask questions and learn more law school admissions and programs. This is a free event open to all students from all majors as well as alumni and members of the public. Parking is free in the general parking zones. For more information, contact: kdela@hawaii.edu (808) 937-1760 Tags:

