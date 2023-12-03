Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
Depression Screening - Event Details

Depression Screening

Location: CC306

Are you feeling sad and tired a lot lately? Does life seem overwhelming and heavy?

Depression is a mental illness that can affect people of all genders and ages. Many people with depression mistake their symptoms for a "normal part of life" and don't get effective treatment.

Participate in a free screening for depression on Wednesday, Dec. 6th at CC306, learn about the symptoms and treatment options and talk to our Counseling Services staff!

For more information, contact: mlhein@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

Depression Screening image

