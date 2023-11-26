Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture with Kauʻi Sai-Dudoit - Event Details
Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture with Kauʻi Sai-Dudoit
Location: UCB 127
Join us to hear from historian Kauʻi Sai-Dudoit, who will share the story of Lā Kūʻokoʻa, the historical events and key players leading up to the recognition of Hawaiʻi's independence, and its relevance to us today.
Each November 28th, the Hawaiian Kingdom celebrates Lā Kūʻokoʻa or Independence Day, after being recognized as a nation by England and France in 1843. The UH Hilo Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center is proud to continue this tradition each year, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 180th Lā Kūʻokoʻa with our lāhui!
Register for the event here: forms.gle/yzbEWLcUHZUiak2GA
For more information, contact: loorache@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399
