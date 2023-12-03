A Gift of Aloha - Event Details
A Gift of Aloha
Location: Library Lanai
Join the Mookini Library in creating a gift of Aloha with freestyle painting or ribbon lei-making
Special Restrictions: Only UH Students are eligible.
While supplies last
For more information, contact: ehmspace@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7297
