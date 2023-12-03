Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

A Gift of Aloha - Event Details

A Gift of Aloha

Location: Library Lanai

Join the Mookini Library in creating a gift of Aloha with freestyle painting or ribbon lei-making

Special Restrictions: Only UH Students are eligible.
While supplies last

For more information, contact: ehmspace@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7297

A Gift of Aloha image

Tags: Library Holiday Christmas

