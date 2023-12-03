Know Your IX: Report and Support - Announcement Details

Know Your IX: Report and Support

Check out the "Know Your IX" display wall currently on display at the Moʻokini Library, just past the main entrance of the library. We encourage all members of our campus to learn about Title IX, the policy, the reporting process, and available supportive resources for our campus community.



Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 is a federal law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex at educational institutions that receive federal funding



No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.



This project is an awesome collaboration between the Office of Equal Opportunity, Title IX, CAPE, and the Moʻokini Library Display Committee.



The University of Hawaiʻi Hilo is committed to providing a workplace and educational environment, as well as other benefits, programs, and activities, that is free from discrimination on the basis of sex. This Executive Policy 1.204 establishes an impartial, integrated and consistent approach to preventing, reporting, and promptly responding to sex discrimination and gender-based violence across all campuses and centers at the University of Hawaiʻi.



Text Description of Photo: A black and white photo of Patsy Mink is pictured at top of flyer. She is providing a public speech. Patsy Mink was a distinguished, dedicated, and innovative legislator who served as a member of the territorial House of Representative of Hawaii, State Senator of Hawaii, and for over two decades as the representative of Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District.

For more information, contact: waipajk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7818

