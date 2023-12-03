Know Your IX Outreach 2023 - Announcement Details
Know Your IX Outreach 2023
The University of Hawaiʻi Hilo is committed to providing a workplace and
educational environment, as well as other benefits, programs, and activities, that is free
from discrimination on the basis of sex. This Executive Policy 1.204 establishes an impartial, integrated and consistent approach to preventing, reporting, and promptly responding to sex discrimination and gender-based violence across all campuses and centers at the University of Hawaiʻi.
Check out the "Know Your IX" display wall currently on display at the Moʻokini Library. This project is a collaboration between the Office of Equal Opportunity, Title IX, CAPE, and the Moʻokini Library Display Committee.
A black and white photo of Patsy Mink, delivering a public speech is pictured at top of the flyer. Patsy Mink was a distinguished, dedicated, and innovative legislator who served as a member of the territorial House of Representative of Hawaii, State Senator of Hawaii, and for over two decades as the representative of Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District.
For more information, contact: waipajk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7818
