Meet the Author: Mark Panek - Event Details

Meet the Author: Mark Panek Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: Mookini Library: Kilohana Tutoring Center (1st floor / lower level) Tokyo Tranquility and One Writer's “Pursuit” of Happiness Join us for a Talk Story session focused on Mark’s current in-progress work exploring an unlikely path to happily ever after, a path that begins in...Narita Airport (?) and leads through...a Japanese sumo stable run by Hawaiians, to...a Japanese country music bar where the band sounds like Willie Nelson's, to...a Japanese university rooted in the study of Humanities - a path that ultimately reaches its happy ending on...any given Monday night...in an old abandoned-looking warehouse next to...the downtown Panda Express...at the weekly Kukuau Studio Jazz Jam...right here in Hilo. More information about Mark is available on the library's Special Events page. For more information, contact: saxton@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7331



