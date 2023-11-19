The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat - Event Details

The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat Friday, November 24, 2023, 5:30pm – 7:30pm Location: ʻImiloa Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon comes to life in all its glory on ʻImiloa's new enhanced Planetarium system on the evening of Friday, Nov. 24.



Don’t miss this special Planetarium program — The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat — created to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary — and the first Planetarium experience sanctioned and approved by this groundbreaking and timeless band.



Lose yourself in the waves of colors, images, animations, and fractals that dance along to this epic masterpiece. From "Breathe," to "Money," to "Eclipse," the digital interpretation of the songs takes audiences on an immersive thrill ride for the senses.



Show Times:



5:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.



Admission:



Members, $12; non-members, $18



To book your tickets in advance, visit our front desk or call 808-932-8901. For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924



