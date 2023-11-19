Black Hole Friday - Event Details
Black Hole Friday
Location: ʻImiloa
Stop by ʻImiloa for Black Hole Friday on Nov. 24 and enjoy some of the best deals in the galaxy.
ʻImiloa will have special discounts at its store for members (15% off), half-off general admission for the general public, $10 off memberships (family level and higher), plus black hole-themed activities and Planetarium programs. Save on your holiday shopping and participate in fun activities and crafts for the whole family.
For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2024 Critical Language Scholarship
- Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ...
- Global Trivia Night- IEW
- Join us for a fun fill night of global trivia! Will be held at the Student Life Center (SLC) on November 14th at 6pm!
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.