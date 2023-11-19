Black Hole Friday - Event Details

Black Hole Friday Friday, November 24, 2023, 9:00am – 4:30pm Location: ʻImiloa Stop by ʻImiloa for Black Hole Friday on Nov. 24 and enjoy some of the best deals in the galaxy.



ʻImiloa will have special discounts at its store for members (15% off), half-off general admission for the general public, $10 off memberships (family level and higher), plus black hole-themed activities and Planetarium programs. Save on your holiday shopping and participate in fun activities and crafts for the whole family. For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924



