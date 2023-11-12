Global Vulcan Panel IEW 2023 - Event Details

Global Vulcan Panel IEW 2023 Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lanai near the rainbow mural UH Hilo students who have returned from studying abroad will be giving a presentation about their experience to the community.





Join us as local student, Taylor Uʻi Barongan shares insightful excerpts from her book, chronicling her overseas adventures and engage in a Q&A with Global Vulcans about their unique journeys!



The Global Vulcan Alumni panel coincides with International Education Week, and our Campus Dining is putting together an international lunch menu that week. You can grab lunch there before joining us at the library lanai.



Free parking on campus For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 12, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

International Education Week Photo Contest Submit your fun, exciting, and adventurous photos ​from any of your trips! It could be from your ​vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, ​or any other travels. Enter this year's International Education Week Photo Contest. ... 2024 Critical Language Scholarship Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ... Global Trivia Night- IEW Join us for a fun fill night of global trivia! Will be held at the Student Life Center (SLC) on November 14th at 6pm! Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ... APIA Scholarships Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...