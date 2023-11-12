Global Vulcan Panel IEW 2023 - Event Details
Global Vulcan Panel IEW 2023
Location: Library Lanai near the rainbow mural
UH Hilo students who have returned from studying abroad will be giving a presentation about their experience to the community.
Join us as local student, Taylor Uʻi Barongan shares insightful excerpts from her book, chronicling her overseas adventures and engage in a Q&A with Global Vulcans about their unique journeys!
The Global Vulcan Alumni panel coincides with International Education Week, and our Campus Dining is putting together an international lunch menu that week. You can grab lunch there before joining us at the library lanai.
Free parking on campus
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: study abroad international travel scholarship CGEE Global Vulcans
What's also happening?
Announcements
- International Education Week Photo Contest
- Submit your fun, exciting, and adventurous photos from any of your trips! It could be from your vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, or any other travels. Enter this year's International Education Week Photo Contest. ...
- 2024 Critical Language Scholarship
- Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ...
- Global Trivia Night- IEW
- Join us for a fun fill night of global trivia! Will be held at the Student Life Center (SLC) on November 14th at 6pm!
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.