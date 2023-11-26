Punaluʻu Bread & Ice Cream Fundraiser - Event Details

Punaluʻu Bread & Ice Cream Fundraiser Friday, December 1, 2023, 9:00am – 2:00pm Location: Library Lānai Hilo History Club will be selling Punaluʻu Bakeshop bread, as well as Samurai brand ice cream cups, to raise funds for future huakaʻi!



We will be selling sweetbread loaves; taro ($8), guava ($8), traditional ($7), and cinnamon swirl ($10). The ice cream cups will be selling for $2 a piece.



We will only be taking cash.



For presale information, email Haukea at histclub@hawaii.edu; presale will be open until November 13th.



This is also when you pick up presale items. For more information, contact: hm36@hawaii.edu (805) 843-7279

