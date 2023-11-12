Ka Lama Kū Lunch and Learn "Laulima" w/ Lahela Burgess Camara - Event Details
Ka Lama Kū Lunch and Learn "Laulima" w/ Lahela Burgess Camara
Location: Campus Center Room 301
This series will highlight the value of Laulima (No task is too big when done by all), presented by Lahela Burgess Camara. Lahela has an engaging talk story session in store for our students about her work Coordinating the ʻImi Pono no ka ʻĀina environmental education and outreach program for the Three Mountain Alliance Watershed Partnership which provides opportunities for students, teachers, and community members to gain awareness of, to engage with, and to contribute to the well-being of our native ecosystems, primarily our native rainforest, while cultivating a deep relationship to place through Hawaiʻi life ways including mele (song), moʻokūʻauhau (genealogy), wahi pana (legendary/sacred places), moʻolelo (story/history), kaʻao (legends), hula (dance), hana lima (hands on work), and hana noʻeau (skillful arts), and believes that connection to place is essential to the future well-being of self, of our Hawaiʻi paeʻāina, and the Honua.
Lunch will be provided for registered participants. Link to register: https://go.hawaii.edu/3Ny
Special Restrictions: Open to all UH Hilo students, Seating limited to 15 participants.
For more information, contact: uhhklk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
