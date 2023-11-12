Space Science Symposium - Dr. Yajaira Sierra-Sastre - Event Details

This event is being held online. Register at the link to receive your event invitation link.

Space Science Symposium - Dr. Yajaira Sierra-Sastre Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Join PISCES for a deep-dive into the world of space exploration and technology, featuring Dr. Yajaira Sierra-Sastre. Yajaira is a nanoscientist and educator who currently serves as senior program manager at Blue Origin, where she leads crew mockups development for the MK2 lunar lander program. Prior to joining Blue Origin, she worked at NASA as engineering project manager for the Mars Sample Return and VIPER rover missions. Yajaira will share her journey from nanoscience research to now working in the aerospace sector and provide an overview of the robotics and human spaceflight missions she has worked on and how she has applied inter-disciplinary approaches during career transitions. For more information, contact: yoakum@hawaii.edu (808) 333-6905

