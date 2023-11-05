Nothing Micro About Micronesia - TeAda Workshops - Event Details
Nothing Micro About Micronesia - TeAda Workshops
Location: Performing Arts Center (Theatre)
Yokwe, Kaselehlie, Mogethin, Alii, Lenwo, Ran Anim, Hafa adai, Tirow, Aloha kākou!
Are you a storyteller, actor, dancer, mover, singer, musician or want to try?
TeAda Productions is seeking to engage with communities of Oceania on Big Island. Come learn from Artistic Directors Leilani Chan and Ova Saopeng, creators of Masters of the Currents and share your story. It might become a part of TeAda's next play!
Workshop Description
These workshops offer participants the TeAda experience - a community based theater process and practice of bringing community stories to the stage. Participants will gain performing arts skills in storytelling, acting and movement. New Performers will learn basic storytelling and performance skills. Experienced Actors will gain training in community-based devised ensemble creation and indigenized practices.
Workshops are open to all ages, experience levels and ethnicities
There will be a focus on Micronesian experiences and stories. If you identify as a person of/from Marshall Islands, Chuuk, Pohnpei, Kosrae, Yap, Guam, Saipan, Palau, and/or anywhere in Micronesia, we are more than interested in working with you and hearing your personal experience of living in Hawai'i. Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islanders and locals are welcome to participate as long as you come with an open mind and commitment to amplifying the Micronesian experience.
Workshops @ UH Hilo
November 7 - Pacific Island Student Center
November 8 – UH Hilo Old Gym
November 9 - Performing Arts Center
Register at: bit.ly/NMAMHI
Workshops in Honolulu:
Locations TBA. To schedule a workshop, please contact camba@teada.org ASAP
Special Restrictions: Register for the workshops at: bit.ly/NMAMHI
For more information, contact: camba@teada.org (808) 932-7495
Tags: performing arts dance storytelling performance workshop micronesia
What's also happening?
Announcements
- International Education Week Photo Contest
- Submit your fun, exciting, and adventurous photos from any of your trips! It could be from your vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, or any other travels. Enter this year's International Education Week Photo Contest. ...
- 2024 Critical Language Scholarship
- Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ...
- Global Trivia Night- IEW
- Join us for a fun fill night of global trivia! Will be held at the Student Life Center (SLC) on November 14th at 6pm!
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...
