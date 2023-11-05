Nothing Micro About Micronesia - TeAda Workshops - Event Details

Nothing Micro About Micronesia - TeAda Workshops

Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 4:30pm

Location: UH Hilo Old Gym

Yokwe, Kaselehlie, Mogethin, Alii, Lenwo, Ran Anim, Hafa adai, Tirow, Aloha kākou!



Are you a storyteller, actor, dancer, mover, singer, musician or want to try?



TeAda Productions is seeking to engage with communities of Oceania on Big Island. Come learn from Artistic Directors Leilani Chan and Ova Saopeng, creators of Masters of the Currents and share your story. It might become a part of TeAda's next play!



Workshop Description



These workshops offer participants the TeAda experience - a community based theater process and practice of bringing community stories to the stage. Participants will gain performing arts skills in storytelling, acting and movement. New Performers will learn basic storytelling and performance skills. Experienced Actors will gain training in community-based devised ensemble creation and indigenized practices.



Workshops are open to all ages, experience levels and ethnicities



There will be a focus on Micronesian experiences and stories. If you identify as a person of/from Marshall Islands, Chuuk, Pohnpei, Kosrae, Yap, Guam, Saipan, Palau, and/or anywhere in Micronesia, we are more than interested in working with you and hearing your personal experience of living in Hawai'i. Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islanders and locals are welcome to participate as long as you come with an open mind and commitment to amplifying the Micronesian experience.



Workshops @ UH Hilo



November 7 - Pacific Island Student Center

November 8 – UH Hilo Old Gym

November 9 - Performing Arts Center



Register at: bit.ly/NMAMHI



Workshops in Honolulu:

Locations TBA. To schedule a workshop, please contact camba@teada.org ASAP

Special Restrictions: Register for the workshops here: bit.ly/NMAMHI

For more information, contact: camba@teada.org (808) 932-7495

