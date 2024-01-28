Ke Kalahea Breaking News Breakfast - Event Details
Ke Kalahea Breaking News Breakfast
Location: Campus Center 202C
Ke Kalahea presents our monthly Breaking News Breakfast Event!
Join Ke Kalahea, the Student-Run News Publication of UH Hilo, and indulge in sweet and savory breakfast treats brought to you by Mountain View Bakery! You will also receive our free Issue fresh off the press!
For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372
Tags: Campus Center Ke Kalahea Students BOSP
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Hohonu Submission Deadline
- The submission deadline for the 2023-24 volume of the Hohonu Academic Journal is rapidly approaching. Submit your essays, papers, and projects to Hohonu for consideration. Hit the link below and click on the "Submit your work here!" button. ...
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
