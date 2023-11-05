Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

ʻIkuwā Festival - Event Details

ʻIkuwā Festival

Location: ʻImiloa

‘Ikuwā is coming back to ʻImiloa! Celebrate our connections to land, sea and sky from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. Festival is free!

Bring the whole ʻohana for:

- Makahiki Games;
- Keiki Oli Challenge;
- Live Planetarium Programs Exploring Our Connections to Land, Sea & Sky;
- Hula & Mele;
- New ʻImiloa Interactive Exhibit Reveal;
- Crafts and Activities;
- Vendors;
- Waʻa; and more!

Mahalo nui to event partners Lonoa Honua and ʻOhana Waʻa and festival sponsor Ama OluKai.

For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924

Tags: ʻIkuwā ʻImiloa Imiloa games keiki hula

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

International Education Week Photo Contest
Submit your fun, exciting, and adventurous photos ​from any of your trips! It could be from your ​vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, ​or any other travels. Enter this year's International Education Week Photo Contest. ...
2024 Critical Language Scholarship
Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ...
Global Trivia Night- IEW
Join us for a fun fill night of global trivia! Will be held at the Student Life Center (SLC) on November 14th at 6pm!
Apply to UHHSA!
Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
APIA Scholarships
Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.