ʻIkuwā Festival - Event Details

ʻIkuwā Festival Sunday, November 5, 2023, 10:00am – 3:00pm Location: ʻImiloa ‘Ikuwā is coming back to ʻImiloa! Celebrate our connections to land, sea and sky from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. Festival is free!



Bring the whole ʻohana for:



- Makahiki Games;

- Keiki Oli Challenge;

- Live Planetarium Programs Exploring Our Connections to Land, Sea & Sky;

- Hula & Mele;

- New ʻImiloa Interactive Exhibit Reveal;

- Crafts and Activities;

- Vendors;

- Waʻa; and more!



Mahalo nui to event partners Lonoa Honua and ʻOhana Waʻa and festival sponsor Ama OluKai. For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924 Tags:

