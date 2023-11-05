Auditions for Happily Eva Afta - Event Details
Auditions for Happily Eva Afta
Location: UH Hilo Performing Arts Center, on stage
Auditions for the local musical fractured-fairytale comedy, Happily Eva Afta.
Auditions include dancing, singing, & cold readings.
Roles available for all types:
3 Storytellers (local, traditional, & surfer-dude);
4 Fairies (Aunty Dis, Dat, Da Kine; Hagemogi);
6 Menehune;
6 Dancing Princesses (look local/Asian, sound like surfer dudettes);
Traditional Fairytale Characters (Lost Princess, Snow White, Snow Babe, Cinderella, Prince Charming);
Local Fairytale Characters (King Lolo, Queen Kaluna, Prince Ikaika, Princess Lokelani, Prince Warubozu, Step-Sistahs, Da Hunta, Mean Mongoose, Filipino Shoemaker & Son, Local Chinese King, Queen, Princess, Prince 1 & 2; Da Wicked Queen; Da Magic ʻUkulele voice)
For more information, contact: jmattos@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7491
Tags: Auditions local musical comedy theatre theater performing
