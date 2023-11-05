Auditions for Happily Eva Afta - Event Details

Auditions for Happily Eva Afta Sunday, November 5, 2023, 3:00pm Location: UH Hilo Performing Arts Center, on stage Auditions for the local musical fractured-fairytale comedy, Happily Eva Afta.



Auditions include dancing, singing, & cold readings.



Roles available for all types:



3 Storytellers (local, traditional, & surfer-dude);

4 Fairies (Aunty Dis, Dat, Da Kine; Hagemogi);

6 Menehune;

6 Dancing Princesses (look local/Asian, sound like surfer dudettes);

Traditional Fairytale Characters (Lost Princess, Snow White, Snow Babe, Cinderella, Prince Charming);

Local Fairytale Characters (King Lolo, Queen Kaluna, Prince Ikaika, Princess Lokelani, Prince Warubozu, Step-Sistahs, Da Hunta, Mean Mongoose, Filipino Shoemaker & Son, Local Chinese King, Queen, Princess, Prince 1 & 2; Da Wicked Queen; Da Magic ʻUkulele voice) For more information, contact: jmattos@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7491

Tags:

