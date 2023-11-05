International Education Week Photo Contest - Announcement Details

International Education Week Photo Contest Submit your fun, exciting, and adventurous photos ​from any of your trips! It could be from your ​vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, ​or any other travels.



Enter this year's International Education Week Photo Contest. The categories are Celebration of Cultures, Out in Nature, Food Culture, Street Scene Stories, and Ancient Treasures.







Scan the QR Code on the flyer below to enter.





1. Choose one of the themes

2. Pick a photo from your travels (e.g. travel, study abroad)

3. Submit, and you're all done



Deadline to submit photos is November 8th at 4:30pm



Your photo submission will be shown on the uhhglobe Instagram.



For more information, please contact the Center for Global Eclucation and Exchange



go.hawaii.edu/nYy For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

