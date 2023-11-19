TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation Monday, November 20, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "Towards a dynamic macroecology" with Dr. Erica Newman, Research Scientist, Department of Integrative Biology, University of Texas at Austin on Monday, November 20th at 4 PM. The seminar will be streamed online via Zoom. All are welcome!



hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084



Abstract: When we search for generality across ecosystems, the patterns that remain constant tend to be the macroecological ones. The mathematical relationships that represent these patterns are often independent of any particular mechanism within any given ecosystem. Patterns like the Species Area Relationship, the Species Abundance Distribution, and body-size distributions within a community can be described by relatively simple mathematical forms. An information-entropy based macroecology, called the Maximum Entropy Theory of Ecology (METE), makes two important advances; first, it unites spatial patterns, species diversity, and metabolic distributions within a single mathematical framework; and second, it allows us to parameterize real ecosystems and the potential parameter space they occupy.



With METE, we now have the opportunity to advance beyond categorizing forms of mathematical distributions that describe biodiversity patterns and move into a predictive framework where the true constraints on ecosystems and their dynamics emerge. To date, all real biological communities that have been measured fall into a fairly narrow range of available parameter space. I will discuss the parameter space of real ecosystems, the constraints that govern them, an "ecological equation of state" that emerges from the dynamic extension of METE, and implications for ecosystem dynamics at large scales. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

