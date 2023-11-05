Nothing Micro About Micronesia - Event Details

Nothing Micro About Micronesia Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 4:30pm Location: Pacific Islander Student Center TeAda Productions invites the Micronesia community to be part of its creative process for their next play called "Nothing Micro About Micronesia," set to premier in March 2024 in Honolulu. The workshop is aimed at amplifying the stories and experiences of Micronesians, and will help TeAda Productions to develop an amazing play. Like its highly successful "Masters of the Currents" play produced several years ago, this new work combines community based story collection and social justice practices with devised ensemble techniques to create a theatrical performance built with the involvement of the Micronesian community. Workshops will also be held on November 8 at the Old Gym and November 9 at the Performing Arts Center at 4:30 pm. Register online at bit.ly/NMAMI Special Restrictions: Register online at https://bit.ly/NMAMI For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

