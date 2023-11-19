Depression Screening - Event Details

Depression Screening Friday, November 24, 2023, 9:00am – 3:00pm Location: Library Lanai Are you feeling sad and tired a lot lately? Does life seem overwhelming and heavy?



Depression is a mental illness that can affect men and women of all ages. Many people with depression mistake their symptoms for a "normal part of life" and don't get effective treatment.



Participate in a free screening for depression on Friday, Nov. 24th at the UH Hilo library lanai, learn about the symptoms and treatment options and talk to our Counseling Services staff! For more information, contact: uhhcsout@hawaii.edu (808) 747-9573 Tags:

What's also happening?

