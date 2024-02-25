Ke Kalahea Pizza With the Press - Event Details

Ke Kalahea Pizza With the Press Thursday, February 29, 2024, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Campus Center 202C Aloha Vulcans! Ke Kalahea, your student-run news publication presents our monthly Pizza with the Press event! Join us for free food, meet our team, and grab the newest edition hot off the press. We look forward to seeing you there. For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 25, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Recognition Award Nominations The 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations by Friday, February 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline). ... 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Committee Member Recruitment The Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Program acknowledges individuals, groups, teams, or organizations who have shown strong evidence of their leadership potential based on the values of **Alaka‘i** (Leadership), **‘Ike Pāpālua** (Gift of ... 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ... Spring 2024 Freshman ʻEleu Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2023 or Spring 2024, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...