Ke Kalahea Pizza With the Press - Event Details

Ke Kalahea Pizza With the Press Thursday, February 1, 2024, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Campus Center 202C Aloha Vulcans! Ke Kalahea, your student-run news publication presents our monthly Pizza with the Press event! Join us for free food, meet our team, and grab the newest edition hot off the press. We look forward to seeing you there. For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372 Tags:

