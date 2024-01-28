Ke Kalahea Pizza With the Press - Event Details
Ke Kalahea Pizza With the Press
Location: Campus Center 202C
Aloha Vulcans! Ke Kalahea, your student-run news publication presents our monthly Pizza with the Press event! Join us for free food, meet our team, and grab the newest edition hot off the press. We look forward to seeing you there.
For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372
Tags: ke kalahea Campus Center BOSP
