Start your weekend mindfully! - Event Details

Start your weekend mindfully!

Friday, October 27, 2023, 4:00pm – 4:30pm

Location: UCB 245

Guided Mindfulness Practice

There's a lot going on, and sometimes it's all a bit too fast, a bit too much? Check back in with yourself, practice mindfulness and experience that - for a few moments - everything is alright just the way it is. We invite you to start your weekend mindfully!

Short mindfulness practice (20-25 minutes)! We are so much looking forward to a few minutes of peace with you!

.............................................................

UH Hilo Counseling Services

Special Restrictions: Guided by voice.

Meditation can facilitate dissociation. Counselor will be present.

For more information, contact: uhhcsout@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

Tags: