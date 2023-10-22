Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Start your weekend mindfully! - Event Details

Start your weekend mindfully!

Location: UCB 245

Guided Mindfulness Practice
There's a lot going on, and sometimes it's all a bit too fast, a bit too much? Check back in with yourself, practice mindfulness and experience that - for a few moments - everything is alright just the way it is. We invite you to start your weekend mindfully!
Short mindfulness practice (20-25 minutes)! We are so much looking forward to a few minutes of peace with you!
UH Hilo Counseling Services

Special Restrictions: Guided by voice.
Meditation can facilitate dissociation. Counselor will be present.

For more information, contact: uhhcsout@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

