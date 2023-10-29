Last day to Withdraw with "W" grade - Event Details

Last day to Withdraw with "W" grade Monday, October 30, 2023, 2:00pm – 4:30pm Location: Online via STAR GPS Last day to withdraw from courses with a "W" grade. Courses should be dropped online vie STAR GPS. To drop all your UH Hilo classes, visit the Complete Withdrawal instructions (hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/makechanges.php) For more information, contact: clmattos@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Announcements

