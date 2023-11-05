TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. The seminar will be held in-person and streamed online via Zoom. Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation Monday, November 6, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: UH Hilo, Wentworth building, Room 1 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "Restoration of Hawaiian Ecosystems – a personal journey" with Dr. Susan Cordell, Director and Research Ecologist, US Forest Service, Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry, Pacific Southwest Research Station on Monday, November 6th at 4 PM. The seminar will be held in-person in Wentworth 1 and streamed online via Zoom. All are welcome!



hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084



Abstract: Restoring Hawaiian Ecosystems is a challenging but rewarding career choice. In this presentation I will share my journey along this path from initial interest to accomplishments with many opportunities and distractions along the way. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

