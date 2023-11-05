TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details
This event is being held online. The seminar will be held in-person and streamed online via Zoom. Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084 Passcode: TCBES
TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation
Location: UH Hilo, Wentworth building, Room 1
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "Restoration of Hawaiian Ecosystems – a personal journey" with Dr. Susan Cordell, Director and Research Ecologist, US Forest Service, Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry, Pacific Southwest Research Station on Monday, November 6th at 4 PM. The seminar will be held in-person in Wentworth 1 and streamed online via Zoom. All are welcome!
hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084
Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084
Passcode: TCBES
Abstract: Restoring Hawaiian Ecosystems is a challenging but rewarding career choice. In this presentation I will share my journey along this path from initial interest to accomplishments with many opportunities and distractions along the way.
For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2024 Critical Language Scholarship
- Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ...
- Global Trivia Night- IEW
- Join us for a fun fill night of global trivia! Will be held at the Student Life Center (SLC) on November 14th at 6pm!
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.