National Student Exchange Info Session - Event Details

This event is being held online. Sign up online to receive a zoom link to the corresponding date.

National Student Exchange Info Session Thursday, November 9, 2023, 3:00pm – 3:30pm World of Adventure: National Student Exchange Info Session. Learn how you can pay UH Hilo tuition or resident tuition at more than 150+ participating campuses.





We'll be offering three info sessions:



-Thursdsay, Nov. 9 at 3:00pm



-Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 3:30pm



Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 3:00pm



Sign up here: https: shorter.at/KOQ48 For more information, contact: htkchang@hawaii.edu (808) 937-5072



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 5, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

2024 Critical Language Scholarship Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ... Global Trivia Night- IEW Join us for a fun fill night of global trivia! Will be held at the Student Life Center (SLC) on November 14th at 6pm! Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ... APIA Scholarships Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...