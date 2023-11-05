National Student Exchange Info Session - Event Details
This event is being held online. Sign up online to receive a zoom link to the corresponding date.
National Student Exchange Info Session
World of Adventure: National Student Exchange Info Session. Learn how you can pay UH Hilo tuition or resident tuition at more than 150+ participating campuses.
We'll be offering three info sessions:
-Thursdsay, Nov. 9 at 3:00pm
-Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 3:30pm
Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 3:00pm
Sign up here: https: shorter.at/KOQ48
For more information, contact: htkchang@hawaii.edu (808) 937-5072
