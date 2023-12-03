Ke Kalahea Breaking News Breakfast - Event Details

Ke Kalahea Breaking News Breakfast Monday, December 4, 2023, 9:00am – 12:00pm Location: Campus Center 202-A Ke Kalahea presents our monthly Breaking News Breakfast Event!



Join Ke Kalahea, the Student-Run News Publication of UH Hilo, and indulge in sweet and savory breakfast treats brought to you by Mountain View Bakery! You will also receive our free December Issue fresh off the press! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372 Tags:

Announcements

Know Your IX Outreach 2023 The University of Hawaiʻi Hilo is committed to providing a workplace and educational environment, as well as other benefits, programs, and activities, that is free from discrimination on the basis of sex. This Executive Policy 1. ... Know Your IX: Report and Support Check out the "**Know Your IX**" display wall currently on display at the Moʻokini Library, just past the main entrance of the library. ... Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ... APIA Scholarships Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...