Global Trivia Night- IEW - Announcement Details

Global Trivia Night- IEW Join us for a fun fill night of global trivia! Will be held at the Student Life Center (SLC) on November 14th at 6pm! For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Announcements

2024 Critical Language Scholarship Apply for the U.S. Department of State's 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ... Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ... APIA Scholarships Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...