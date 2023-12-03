Coffee & Conversation - Event Details
Coffee & Conversation
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Join Coffee & Conversation with the Board of Media Broadcasting team! Enjoy a free iced coffee from Makani's Magic Pineapple Shack while supplies last! See you there.
Special Restrictions: Must present UH Hilo Student ID with FA23UHHDCO validation.
For more information, contact: bomb@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814
Tags: coffee free finals week BOMB Campus Center
