Hohonu's Cookies and Cram - Event Details

Hohonu's Cookies and Cram Thursday, December 7, 2023, 11:00am – 2:00pm Location: Kilohana Academic Success Center Hohonu’s 2nd Annual Cookies and Cram Event! December 6th and 7th, 11AM-2PM Kilohana Academic Success Center, Mookini Library First Floor Room 123. UH Hilo’s academic journal is here to provide relief during Oh-Hell week! Join us in our quiet study space on the 3rd floor of campus center. Waiting for you there is essay assistance, coffee, tea, and assorted treats! For more information, contact: elabrada@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370

