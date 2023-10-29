KAPU "Sacred Hawaiian Burials" - Event Details

KAPU "Sacred Hawaiian Burials" Saturday, November 4, 2023, 7:00pm – 10:00pm Location: UH Hilo Performing Arts Center University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo presents the film KAPU "Sacred Hawaiian Burials", produced and directed by Keoni Kealoha Alvarez, to be shown in the UH Performing Arts Theater. Free Admission. Bring your family and friends to this important film to learn the history of our iwi kupuna or ancestors of Hawaiʻi. This film event is sponsored by the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, Office of the Chancellor. For more information, contact: lei.kapono@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7233

