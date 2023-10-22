Space Science Symposium - Event Details

This event is being held online. Register at bit.ly/uh-spacetalk to receive a Zoom link and passcode to join the talk.

Space Science Symposium Thursday, October 26, 2023, 6:00pm – 7:00pm Building Satellites for Remote Sensing - Amber Imai-Hong, Hawaiʻi Space Flight Lab



Have you ever wondered what satellites do in Hawaiʻi and why we need them? From monitoring volcanoes and coastline erosion to tracking wildfires and the health of our local ecosystems, satellites use remote sensing to help us learn about the Islands and stay prepared for natural disasters.



Join Avionics Engineer Amber Imai-Hong for PISCES' inaugural Space Science Symposium and learn about how scientists and engineers at the Hawaiʻi Institute of Geophysics and Planetology (HIGP) team up to build and fly small satellite missions for the Hawaiʻi Space Flight Laboratory (HSFL). Amber will also share her journey of becoming an engineer and current opportunities for students at HIGP. Special Restrictions: Pre-registration required. Register at bit.ly/uh-spacetalk tol receive a Zoom link and passcode to join the talk. For more information, contact: yoakum@hawaii.edu (808) 333-6905

