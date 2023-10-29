Zoom Q&A session with UC Davis Vet Student - Event Details

Zoom Q&A session with UC Davis Vet Student Monday, October 30, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: Online Please join us on October 30 at 4pm for a Zoom Q&A session with a UC Davis second-year veterinary student. If you are interested in applying for veterinary school, email hipvc@hawaii.edu to receive the zoom information. Special Restrictions: Pre-registration required: email hipvc@hawaii.edu to receive the zoom information. For more information, contact: hipvc@hawaii.edu (808) 936-2407 Tags:

