Zoom Q&A session with UC Davis Vet Student - Event Details
Zoom Q&A session with UC Davis Vet Student
Location: Online
Please join us on October 30 at 4pm for a Zoom Q&A session with a UC Davis second-year veterinary student. If you are interested in applying for veterinary school, email hipvc@hawaii.edu to receive the zoom information.
Special Restrictions: Pre-registration required: email hipvc@hawaii.edu to receive the zoom information.
For more information, contact: hipvc@hawaii.edu (808) 936-2407
Tags: Animal Science Veterinary Science Veterinarian Online Only
