TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation Monday, November 27, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: UH Hilo, Wentworth building, Room 1 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "Data hungry models and data ethics in the study of biodiversity on Indigenous homelands" with Dr. Andy Rominger, Assistant Professor, School of Life Sciences, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa on Monday, November 27th at 4 PM. The seminar will be held in-person in Wentworth 1 and streamed online via Zoom. All are welcome!



Abstract: This talk will seek to interweave two themes in the study of biodiversity: how to find process in the complexity of biodiversity data, and how to find and implement the best ethical practices in recognition that these data are just often extracted from un-ceded Indigenous homelands. We will discuss emerging modeling approaches that combine process models with machine learning, their potential for insight, and their data requirements. The data requirements are intensive, often necessitating use of open data repositories. With the rise of FAIR principles facilitating the reuse of data comes the need to also assert Indigenous and other local communities rights to and interests in data. This is the purview of the CARE principles, and we will discuss their application with case studies outside of Hawaiʻi, but also investigate their potential application here. The final connection between data hungry models and data ethics is to think what models would look like if they were informed by the same de-colonial positions as the CARE principles. We will provide a glimpse at this complex, full circle connection. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

