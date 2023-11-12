Makahiki Festival - Event Details

Makahiki Festival Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10:00am – 2:00pm Location: Ikena Housing Grounds A day of Hawaiian cultural fun, festivities, and competition. Come on down and join the Student Activities Council along with many other collaborators, including Kipuka, Ka Pouhana, Housing, UH Hilo History Club, and Hui Mālama Makanalua, for the Makahiki Festival to learn about the history and culture of Makahiki Festival, including Makahiki games such as ulu maika, moa pahe’e, pounding Kalo, and more. Special Restrictions: Must present student ID with current semester validation. For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

