TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. The seminar will be streamed online via Zoom. Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation Monday, October 23, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: Online Only University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "O ke kahua ma mua, ma hope o ke kūkulu: What is Indigenous data sovereignty & knowledge stewardship?" with Dr. Rosie ʻAnolani Alegado, UH Mānoa, Associate Professor of Oceanography and the Sea Grant College Program; Director, Microbial Ecology & Evolution in Hawaiʻi Laboratory; Director, Ulana ʻIke Sea Grant Center of Excellence; & co-Director, SOEST Maile Mentoring Bridge Program Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education on Monday, October 23rd at 4 PM. The seminar will be streamed online via Zoom. All are welcome!



hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084



Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084

Passcode: TCBES



Abstract: Native Hawaiian practitioners have long grappled with issues of knowledge stewardship and data sovereignty, as the rapidly growing ease of knowledge access via written and digital information has made increasingly visible the prevalence of exploitation and misuse of Hawaiian knowledge. Cultural and historical practices, language resources, and genetic information are easily digitized and patented, making formerly intangible knowledge vulnerable to commodification. Given that UH Mānoa is the only R1 research institution in the state and a major academic hub in the Asia-Pacific region, UH Mānoa holds significant influence and responsibility in shaping the data governance practices employed in research projects across these communities. However, there has been a dearth of planning or action on Indigenous data sovereignty in UH at the system-wide scale. This seminar will introduce the CARES data framework: collective benefit, authority to control, responsibility, and ethics that can be operationalized within an open/FAIR data infrastructure in order to facilitate opportunities for cross-system interdisciplinary learning and dialogue around Indigenous data sovereignty and knowledge stewardship. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 22, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

2024 Critical Language Scholarship Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ... Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ... APIA Scholarships Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...