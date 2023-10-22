Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
Meet the Author of No Place Like Home - Event Details

Meet the Author of No Place Like Home

Location: Mookini Library: Kilohana Tutoring Center (1st floor / lower level)

Join us for a Talk Story to Meet the Author, UH Hilo Instructor of English and Creative Writing Coordinator Susan Wackerbarth, of No Place Like Home, a novel about The East Hawaiʻi Community Players who need a smash hit to save Hilo's historic Palace Theater from the ravages of time, tropical weather, the ailing economy, a menacing network of drug dealers - and themselves from all manner of folly and heartbreak.

More info about Susan Wackerbarth and the novel is available on the library's Special Events page.

For more information, contact: saxton@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7331

