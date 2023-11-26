50's Sock Hop - Event Details
50's Sock Hop
Location: Campus Center Plaza
SAC is continuing our parties through the decades. Next up is 50's ! come learn to swing dance or show off your skills. Have a milkshake and burger as you are transported back in time. Bring your best poodle skirt and lots of energy.
Special Restrictions: Must present student ID with FA23UHH-CB OR FA23UHHSAC validation.
For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Global Trivia Night- IEW
- Join us for a fun fill night of global trivia! Will be held at the Student Life Center (SLC) on November 14th at 6pm!
- Know Your IX Outreach 2023
- The University of Hawaiʻi Hilo is committed to providing a workplace and educational environment, as well as other benefits, programs, and activities, that is free from discrimination on the basis of sex. This Executive Policy 1. ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.