50's Sock Hop - Event Details

50's Sock Hop

Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

SAC is continuing our parties through the decades. Next up is 50's ! come learn to swing dance or show off your skills. Have a milkshake and burger as you are transported back in time. Bring your best poodle skirt and lots of energy.

Special Restrictions: Must present student ID with FA23UHH-CB OR FA23UHHSAC validation.

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: