Self Defense Class for Students - Event Details

Self Defense Class for Students Friday, October 27, 2023, 1:00pm – 4:00pm Location: UCB 127, Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrace Please join us for a self-defense class at UH Hilo, with Island Jiu Jitsu Instructors Prof. Jason Vigil [3rd Degree Black Belt] and Maka Paracuelles [Brown Belt]. The aim of this event is to raise awareness of dating violence and promote student empowerment that can contribute towards the development of healthy relationships.



Sponsored by: Philosophy and Gender and Women's Studies program, the Women's center, the LGBTQ+ center, Campus Security, and Hawaiʻi Community College Title IX Office.





For disability accommodations, contact Celia Bardwell-Jones at (808) 932-7230 (v), and (808)

932-7931 (TTY) For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 989-3386

