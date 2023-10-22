Self Defense Class for Students - Event Details
Self Defense Class for Students
Location: UCB 127, Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrace
Please join us for a self-defense class at UH Hilo, with Island Jiu Jitsu Instructors Prof. Jason Vigil [3rd Degree Black Belt] and Maka Paracuelles [Brown Belt]. The aim of this event is to raise awareness of dating violence and promote student empowerment that can contribute towards the development of healthy relationships.
Sponsored by: Philosophy and Gender and Women's Studies program, the Women's center, the LGBTQ+ center, Campus Security, and Hawaiʻi Community College Title IX Office.
For disability accommodations, contact Celia Bardwell-Jones at (808) 932-7230 (v), and (808)
932-7931 (TTY)
For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 989-3386
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2024 Critical Language Scholarship
- Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.