Self Defense Class for Students - Event Details

Self Defense Class for Students

Location: UCB 127, Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrace

Please join us for a self-defense class at UH Hilo, with Island Jiu Jitsu Instructors Prof. Jason Vigil [3rd Degree Black Belt] and Maka Paracuelles [Brown Belt]. The aim of this event is to raise awareness of dating violence and promote student empowerment that can contribute towards the development of healthy relationships.

Sponsored by: Philosophy and Gender and Women's Studies program, the Women's center, the LGBTQ+ center, Campus Security, and Hawaiʻi Community College Title IX Office.


For disability accommodations, contact Celia Bardwell-Jones at (808) 932-7230 (v), and (808)
932-7931 (TTY)

For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 989-3386

