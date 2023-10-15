Applying for TCBES Information Session - Event Details

Applying for TCBES Information Session Friday, October 20, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: UH Hilo, Wentworth building, Room 1 Are you interested in getting a Masterʻs degree and thinking of applying to UH Hiloʻs Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science (TCBES) Program? If so, come to a session to learn more details about the TCBES program and how to put forth a competitive application. The session will include tips on writing a personal statement and resume/CV, asking for letters of recommendation, and deciding on which track may be best for you. Join us in person in Wentworth 1, at 4-5 pm on October 20, or stream in via Zoom. We will also record the session and post on our website. See flyer for details. All are welcome! For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

