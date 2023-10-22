A Killer Halloween Party - Event Details

A Killer Halloween Party Thursday, October 26, 2023, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: UCB room 127 The Crime Nerds Club and the Administration of Justice Department is hosting "A Killer Halloween Party"!



On Thursday, 10/26, from 5pm to 7pm in the Fishbowl (UCB127) we'll be celebrating Halloween and our love for all things true crime. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as an iconic killer (real or fictional), but shhhh! don't tell anyone. Over free food and drinks, we'll play a killer guessing game!



This event is open to any interested members of the UH Hilo 'ohana! For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988

