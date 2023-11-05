Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Hale Kauanoe: A Sweet Escape - Event Details

Hale Kauanoe: A Sweet Escape

Location: Hale Kauanoe

Join your Hale Kauanoe and Ikena CRA's in a mysterious and scary escape room. Enjoy a night filled with murder and riddles with your friends. This event is open to all students with a SAC validation. Snacks will be provided as first come, first serve.

Special Restrictions: Must show current student ID with FA23UHH-CB and FA23UHHSAC validation.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 651-3291

Hale Kauanoe: A Sweet Escape image

Tags: SAC Housing Escape Room RSVP

What's also happening?

Announcements

2024 Critical Language Scholarship
Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ...
Global Trivia Night- IEW
Join us for a fun fill night of global trivia! Will be held at the Student Life Center (SLC) on November 14th at 6pm!
Apply to UHHSA!
Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
APIA Scholarships
Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...

