Hale Kauanoe: A Sweet Escape - Event Details
Hale Kauanoe: A Sweet Escape
Location: Hale Kauanoe
Join your Hale Kauanoe and Ikena CRA's in a mysterious and scary escape room. Enjoy a night filled with murder and riddles with your friends. This event is open to all students with a SAC validation. Snacks will be provided as first come, first serve.
Special Restrictions: Must show current student ID with FA23UHH-CB and FA23UHHSAC validation.
For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 651-3291
Tags: SAC Housing Escape Room RSVP
