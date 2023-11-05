Hale Kauanoe: A Sweet Escape - Event Details

Hale Kauanoe: A Sweet Escape

Monday, November 6, 2023, 5:00pm – 10:00pm

Location: Hale Kauanoe

Join your Hale Kauanoe and Ikena CRA's in a mysterious and scary escape room. Enjoy a night filled with murder and riddles with your friends. This event is open to all students with a SAC validation. Snacks will be provided as first come, first serve.

Special Restrictions: Must show current student ID with FA23UHH-CB and FA23UHHSAC validation.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 651-3291

