ʻŌhiʻa Love Festival - Event Details

ʻŌhiʻa Love Festival

Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9:00am – 3:00pm

Location: 875 Komohana Street

It is almost time for ʻŌhiʻa Love Festival! Come join the fun at the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources at our Komohana Research Extension Center, located at 875 Komohana Street in Hilo on the far SW corner of the UH Hilo campus. 9am to 3pm, Arbor Day Saturday, November 4th.



This yearʻs theme is; Ka ʻUpena O Ke Ola, a metaphor for how life is interconnected like a big fishing net, mauka to makai, and ʻŌhiʻa is a keystone species that holds it all together. Sign up for a tour of the native plant garden, sit in a presentation about the latest research from one of the ROD Squad scientists, learn how to draw a honeycreeper, find out how beetles and ungulates (hooved animals) help spread Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD), win prizes and collect new stickers, you can even get a selfie with our mascot, ROD, and many more fun, educational activities for all ages.



Come out to celebrate ʻŌhiʻa Love and learn what you can do to help stop the spread of ROD and protect Hawaiʻiʻs keystone species, ʻŌhiʻa, for the future.



This is a zero waste event, and no vendors this time.

For more information, contact: cjromo@hawaii.edu (808) 969-8268

Tags: