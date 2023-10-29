ʻŌhiʻa Love Festival - Event Details
ʻŌhiʻa Love Festival
Location: 875 Komohana Street
It is almost time for ʻŌhiʻa Love Festival! Come join the fun at the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources at our Komohana Research Extension Center, located at 875 Komohana Street in Hilo on the far SW corner of the UH Hilo campus. 9am to 3pm, Arbor Day Saturday, November 4th.
This yearʻs theme is; Ka ʻUpena O Ke Ola, a metaphor for how life is interconnected like a big fishing net, mauka to makai, and ʻŌhiʻa is a keystone species that holds it all together. Sign up for a tour of the native plant garden, sit in a presentation about the latest research from one of the ROD Squad scientists, learn how to draw a honeycreeper, find out how beetles and ungulates (hooved animals) help spread Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD), win prizes and collect new stickers, you can even get a selfie with our mascot, ROD, and many more fun, educational activities for all ages.
Come out to celebrate ʻŌhiʻa Love and learn what you can do to help stop the spread of ROD and protect Hawaiʻiʻs keystone species, ʻŌhiʻa, for the future.
This is a zero waste event, and no vendors this time.
For more information, contact: cjromo@hawaii.edu (808) 969-8268
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2024 Critical Language Scholarship
- Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.