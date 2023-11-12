TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. The seminar will be held in-person in Wentworth 1 and streamed online via Zoom. Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation Monday, November 13, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: UH Hilo, Wentworth building, Room 1 (in-person) University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, “How bird song can inform conservation and management of Hawaiʻi’s birds” with Patrick Hart, Professor and Chair of the UH Hilo Department of Biology on Monday, November 13th at 4 PM. The seminar will be held in-person in Wentworth 1 and streamed online via Zoom. All are welcome!



hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084



Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084



Passcode: TCBES



Abstract: Hawaiian honeycreepers are well-known for their incredible variability in plumage color and bill morphology but until recently little was known about their song. In this talk we will investigate the variability and complexity of the songs of native Hawaiian forest birds through the work of past and current TCBES graduates students. We will also examine the potential impacts of population decline on bird “language” and how students and technicians in the UH Hilo LOHE lab are developing new artificial intelligence methods to estimate the population size and trends of our remaining forest birds through continuous field recordings of the soundscape. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571



