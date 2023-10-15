TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. The seminar will be held in Wentworth 1 and online via Zoom. Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation Monday, October 16, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: UH Hilo, Wentworth building, Room 1 (in-person) University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, “Utilizing social psychology to enhance conservation behavior” with Franny Kinslow Brewer, Manager, Big Island Invasive Species Committee on Monday, October 16th at 4 PM. The seminar will be held in Wentworth 1 and online via Zoom. All are welcome!



hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084



Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084



Passcode: TCBES



Abstract: In conservation, outreach efforts have traditionally focused on sharing information and increasing awareness of issues. However, research has demonstrated that awareness and understanding are not sufficient for engendering desired conservation-oriented behaviors. In the case of invasive species control, when specific behaviors by members of the public are necessary to reach conservation goals, using strategies based in social science can increase engagement and action. Working in collaboration with social scientists, the Big Island Invasive Species Committee (BIISC) has been testing the use of various sociological tools including community-based social marketing (CBSM) to prevent and control the spread of invasive species. In this talk, we will review some of the literature supporting the use of social science for conservation goals, as well as some of the results of BIISC’s efforts on Hawaiʻi Island. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 15, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

2024 Critical Language Scholarship Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ... Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ... APIA Scholarships Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...