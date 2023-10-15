Mendokusai - Event Details
Mendokusai
Location: Performing Arts Center
In MENDOKUSAI, a local family torn apart by the Maunakea TMT controversy struggles to balance loss with love.
After losing his mother during the 2018 Puna lava flow, Kūkunu Waikahe has disconnected from his culture and community, and taken refuge in a new marriage. However, his daughterʻs dangerous position at the forefront of the TMT controversy forces him to intervene, setting in motion a series of events which not all will survive. Through this crisis, we learn that someone who is "broken" may not be able to love in an ordinary way; but may instead love in a most extraordinary way.
This local drama won the 2021 Hawaiʻi Prize in Kumu Kahua Theatre's playwriting competition and premiered in Honolulu during August & September this year. Being written by a Hawai'i Island playwright (UH Hilo alum Eric Stack), and set on Hawai'i Island, Kumu Kahua felt it was important to bring this play to Hawai'i Island audiences. By special arrangement, Mendokusai is coming to the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center for ONE NIGHT ONLY: Saturday, October 21 at 7:30pm.
Directed by UH Hilo Associate professor Justina Mattos, the cast features:
Thomas Chock as Kūkunu Waikahe
Aiko Chinen as Risa Waikahe
Malia Aiello as Ililani Waikahe
Deenie Tagudin (UH Hilo alum) as ʻĀpiki Waikahe
Justin Kuwamura as Laki Waikahe
Jodi Kaopuiki Graham (UH Hilo alum) as Mikihilina Waikahe
Kekoa Graham (UH Hilo alum) as Palai
Kevin Molina as Shinko
Sharon Garcia-Doyle as Police Officer
Special Restrictions: Tickets:
$10 General
$5 UHH/HawCC Student w/valid ID or Youths 17 & under
Order online at artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu
or by phone Tuesdays-Thursdays 9-11am at (808) 932-7490
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
Tags: performing arts theatre
