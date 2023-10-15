Mendokusai - Event Details

Mendokusai

Saturday, October 21, 2023, 7:30pm – 10:00pm

Location: Performing Arts Center

In MENDOKUSAI, a local family torn apart by the Maunakea TMT controversy struggles to balance loss with love.



After losing his mother during the 2018 Puna lava flow, Kūkunu Waikahe has disconnected from his culture and community, and taken refuge in a new marriage. However, his daughterʻs dangerous position at the forefront of the TMT controversy forces him to intervene, setting in motion a series of events which not all will survive. Through this crisis, we learn that someone who is "broken" may not be able to love in an ordinary way; but may instead love in a most extraordinary way.



This local drama won the 2021 Hawaiʻi Prize in Kumu Kahua Theatre's playwriting competition and premiered in Honolulu during August & September this year. Being written by a Hawai'i Island playwright (UH Hilo alum Eric Stack), and set on Hawai'i Island, Kumu Kahua felt it was important to bring this play to Hawai'i Island audiences. By special arrangement, Mendokusai is coming to the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center for ONE NIGHT ONLY: Saturday, October 21 at 7:30pm.



Directed by UH Hilo Associate professor Justina Mattos, the cast features:

Thomas Chock as Kūkunu Waikahe

Aiko Chinen as Risa Waikahe

Malia Aiello as Ililani Waikahe

Deenie Tagudin (UH Hilo alum) as ʻĀpiki Waikahe

Justin Kuwamura as Laki Waikahe

Jodi Kaopuiki Graham (UH Hilo alum) as Mikihilina Waikahe

Kekoa Graham (UH Hilo alum) as Palai

Kevin Molina as Shinko

Sharon Garcia-Doyle as Police Officer

Special Restrictions: Tickets:

$10 General

$5 UHH/HawCC Student w/valid ID or Youths 17 & under



Order online at artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu

or by phone Tuesdays-Thursdays 9-11am at (808) 932-7490

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

